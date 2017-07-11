‘AGT’ Honors Contestant Brandon Rogers By Showing His Emotional Audition After He Died In Car Crash

‘America’s Got Talent’ honored former contestant Brandon Rogers who tragically passed away by showing a video of his emotional audition as the conclusion to their July 11 show. See the touching tribute here.

America’s Got Talent contestant Brandon Rogers, 29, sadly passed away in a car accident on June 11 and the show decided to honor his memory by airing a touching video of his first audition at the end of their July 11 episode. Although there was questions as to whether Brandon’s segment should be aired or not, the family requested for it to be shown as a way to remember the talented singer. The sweet video opens up with a shot of Brandon talking on the phone to his mother about being nervous before his audition. After introducing himself to host Tyra Banks, he goes on to talk about his profession as a doctor and a scary incident with his mom that inspired him to choose the career path. He then expresses how he wants to make a difference in the world and help people. When Brandon finally goes out on stage and talks to judge Simon Cowell, they realize he’s the first doctor singer the show’s ever had. See some of Brandon’s greatest photos here.

Brandon chose “Ribbon in the Sky” by Stevie Wonder as his audition song and it proved to be a good choice as he belted out the lyrics with an impressive, strong, and passionate voice. He was met with applause and cheers from an enthusiastic audience and was praised with standing ovations and kind words from all four judges. After getting through the first round, the young star in the making was set to appear on a future episode of the show to compete further but never had the chance to.

When news of Brandon’s untimely passing spread, fans of AGT took to social media to express their condolences and Brandon’s brother Dani Rogers, spoke out on the support in a personal video he posted to Instagram. “I can’t respond to everyone (too heartbreaking) but I did want to thank EVERYONE for their prayers and condolences,” Dani captioned the video. “It really does mean so much to me and my family…I lost my best friend yesterday, but to see all the lives he’s touched brings joy to my heart.” We are sending warm and healing thoughts to Brandon’s family and friends during this tough time.

On June 11, Brandon Rogers tragically passed away in a car accident. At the request of his family, we share his audition with you. pic.twitter.com/LNkNGYgvJH — America's Got Talent (@AGT) July 12, 2017

HollywoodLifers, share your kind words and thoughts about Brandon here. We want to hear from you.