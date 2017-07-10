Trevor Donovan: 5 Things To Know About The Hunk Caught Holding Hands With Paris Jackson

On July 10, photos surfaced of Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson flaunting some serious PDA with a striking older man! So who is Trevor Donovan? Get to know Paris’ new ‘friend’ here!

Paris Jackson, 19, caught of flurry of attention when she was spotted holding hands with 90210 hunk Trevor Donovan, 38, while out together in LA on July 9. Since then, the actor has cleared the air, sharing a statement: “They are just friends. Both are big animal lovers and advocates and are working on a ‘Be Pawsome, Adopt!’ campaign for local LA shelters,” per Just Jared. Although Trevor denies anything romantic is going on between himself and Michael Jackson‘s daughter, that flirtatious image is pretty difficult to ignore! So, who exactly is Trevor Donovan? Here are five things you need to know about the actor! Check out the photo of their adorable hand-holding outing, here.

1) Trevor is a native Californian. He was born in Bishop, California in 1978 and grew up in Mammoth Lakes before relocating to LA. Spending his early years in the mountains meant endless hours snowboard and skiing. In fact, during his teen years he was on the U.S. teen ski team. Before discovering act and modeling, Trevor also mastered the guitar and earned a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from The Art Institute of Los Angeles.

2) He got his start on the soap opera Days of Our Lives. He played the terrifying Jeremy Horton, a criminal looking to exploit, con, and steal whatever can. Not long after that he made his feature film debut in the 2009’s Surrogates, a science fiction thriller starring Bruce Willis. His big break came when he was cast as Teddy Montgomery in the reboot of 90210, which continued for 4 seasons.

3) Like Paris, Trevor is a fierce animal lover and advocate. He has a German Shepherd named Dogbert and a bulldog named Tito Pequito Gordito, which is arguably the best pet name ever conceived! Oh, he’s a got a horse or two as well. Trevor frequently promotes LA’s animal shelters and works to help rescued animals find good homes.

4) In 2011, Trevor was cast in Oliver Stone’s film Savages. Unfortunately the role he auditioned for was written out of the final script but the acclaimed director liked Trevor’s screen test so much, he created an entirely new character for him that wasn’t in the novel upon which the film was based. He knows how to leave an impression!

5) The model-turned-actor is also deeply passionate about human rights. He spends his time volunteering for the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice & Human Rights. He is also an ambassador for Habitat for Humanity, an organization that creates housing all over the world. So clearly he’s all about giving back!

