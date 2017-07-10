Euron Greyjoy: 5 Things You Need To Know About The New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Villain

Sorry, Joffrey and Ramsay, Euron Greyjoy is here to steal your villain crown. Before ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 premieres on July 16, here are 5 key things to know about Euron, the new King of the Iron Islands.

1. He’s Theon and Yara’s uncle. Euron, played by Pilot Asbæk, 35, didn’t come into play until season 6, but he made quite the entrance. He’s the younger brother of Balon Greyjoy, the former King of the Iron Islands, and Aeron Greyjoy. Euron murdered his brother Balon by throwing him off a bridge between the two towers at Pyke. Balon had exiled Euron years ago and believed him to be dead. Euron then took control of the Salt Throne as the new King of the Iron Islands. He’s now set on hunting down his niece and nephew, who fled the Iron Islands with the best ships and have allied themsleves with Daenerys.

2. Euron could end up fighting Daenerys. In season 6, Euron revealed that he wanted to sail to Slaver’s Bay and marry Daenerys, combining their two houses so they could conquer the Seven Kingdoms. With Theon and Yara teaming up with Daenerys, does this mean Euron will put up a fight against the Targaryen army or will he fall in line behind Dany? With Theon and Yara being in such good favor with Daenerys after their alliance, Euron’s power trip could be over very, very soon.

2. He may be worse than Ramsay. “After this season, Ramsay’s gonna look like a little kid,” Pilot said in an interview with Empire Magazine. “The psychos I’ve [encountered] have so many different sides to them. So each scene I’ve done with Euron, I pick a new thing I wanna show. ‘This scene I wanna be charming.’ ‘This scene I wanna be a molester.’ ‘This scene I wanna kill someone.'” Now we’re scared.

3. He’s a different kind of villain. While Euron is 50 shades of crazy, Pilot doesn’t think that Ramsay is “100 percent evil.” He told Entertainment Weekly, “I’m more like a hooligan. The guy you met at the Kingsmoot is not the guy you will meet on his ship — he’s different with different people to get what he wants.”

4. Pilot teases a Euron/Cersei alliance. Since his whole plan to marry Daenerys is probably not going to work out, Euron could turn his sights to Cersei in his quest to get to the Iron Throne. “For Euron, the question is, ‘Who gives me the best odds?’” Pilot also told EW. “Is it the dragon mother? No. Is it with Cersei? I think it is. Dany is still trying to be a good, decent, honest person. Cersei sold her soul many years ago.” Asbaek gives an outlaw grin. “Maybe that’s why Euron likes the idea of her.”

Game of Thrones season 7 premieres July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Euron is worse than Ramsay? Let us know!