‘The Bachelorette’ Live Blog: Rachel Chooses Her Final 4 Before Hometown Dates

It’s a big week for Rachel Lindsay! This week on ‘The Bachelorette,’ she took the remaining six men — Adam, Bryan, Dean, Eric, Matt and Peter to Geneva, Switzerland… but she’d only go home with four.

Who will get to bring Rachel Lindsay home to meet the parents? This week’s episode of The Bachelorette did not involve a rose ceremony. Instead, it was three 1-1 dates, and then a 3-1. Neither Adam nor Matt had a one-on-one date yet, so their hopes were high. So, here’s the break down. (We’ll be updating live throughout the episode!)

Bryan, 37, got the first, very luxurious one-on-one date — they drove around Switzerland in a Bentley; bought matching watches (well she bought them… and he didn’t offer); then went on a romantic boat ride. At dinner, she finally learned more about his last relationship; it was very passionate, moved very quickly, but the woman he loved broke up with him shortly after meeting his family because she couldn’t compromise with his mother. So naturally, he was afraid that could happen again. We’ll have to see — Rachel gave him the rose and next week, she’ll meet his family in Miami.

The second one-on-one date went to Dean, 26, and they headed to church to connect with the culture and community. During the day, Rachel literally begged him to talk more about his family life, but he had a really tough time; so at dinner, she demanded to know what was going on. Finally, he admitted that his family isn’t “the family that you’re going to want to see.” He explained that after his mother died, his father never stepped up emotionally; plus, he was afraid of being judged by his family, who basically had abandoned him. However, she was so excited to see where he came from — and he got a rose!

The final one-one-one date went to Peter, who hadn’t had a one-on-one since the first week on the show, so he wasn’t feeling great. After they went dog sledding, he told her he had thought about leaving sometimes, which of course, scared her.

