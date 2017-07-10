MLB Home Run Derby: When’s The Event & Who’s Swinging For The Fences – Get All The Details

Grab your gloves and keep your eyes to the sky, because it’s almost time for the 2017 Home Run Derby! Before a single batter takes a swing, find out how to watch, who’s playing and all the other need-to-know info.

When is the 2017 Home Run Derby and how can you watch it? The July 10 event, part of the MLB All-Star extravaganza, will kick off at 8:00 PM ET from Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. Eight of Major League Baseball’s finest sluggers will look to bash balls over the back fences, triggering the Red Grooms sculpture (aka the “Marlins Home Rung Thing,” per For The Win) to light up in celebration of a massive homer. The event will be broadcast on ESPN, so fans can tune in to see the event (HollywoodLife.com will have all the live stream info right before the Derby takes place.)

Who is competing in the 2017 Home Run Derby? The 2016 Home Run Derby winner Giancarlo Stanton, 27, will be back to defend his crown. He’ll face stiff competition from seven other home run heroes: Gary Sanchez, 24, Mike Moustakas, 28, Miguel Sano, 24, Aaron Judge, 25, Justin Bour, 29, Cody Bellinger, 21, and Charlie Blackmon, 31. Giancarlo is a heavy favorite to go back-to-back, but Aaron is expected to give the Florida Marlins slugger a run for his money.

What are the rules of the Home Run Derby? The eight players will be paired off into a bracket. Giancarlo faces Gary in the first round, while Mike meets Miguel, Aaron and Justin do battle, and Cody challenges Charlie. Each player will have four minutes to hit as many home runs as they can, according to Bleacher Report. Players can pick up bonus time if they smack the ball over a great distance. For instance, if they nail two homers of 440 feet or more, they’ll get 30 extra seconds. The player with the most homers advances to the next stage until there’s a winner.

So, who is the favorite to win? Giancarlo has the home field advantage, and at the 2016 event, he hit 61 home runs. The reigning champ comes into this contest having hit 26 HRs in the regular season. There’s only one other Home Run Derby contestant that has hit better – Aaron Judge. With 30 home runs under his belt, the New York Yankees player has set a team record for most home runs by a rookie. He’s definitely one to look out for. Miguel of the Minnesota Twins could also take the crown, according to the experts at CBS Sports, because he can “legit crush the ball.” Can he crush his way to victory?

