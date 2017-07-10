Jayden K. Smith Facebook Hoax: Don’t Be Fooled By This Fake Social Media Message

Another day, another social media hoax. If you’ve received a suspicious Facebook message, warning you not to accept a friend request from ‘Jayden K. Smith’, we’re here to tell you exactly what to do! Here’s everything to know!

A frightening, new Facebook hoax shook the internet over the July 7 weekend. Some Facebook users have been warned, in the form of a message, not to accept a friend request from a certain individual. That person is, “Jayden K. Smith,” an alleged “hacker” who, according to the message, has a certain “system” connected to users’ Facebook accounts. The message alerts users to forward the warning to their friends. And, supposedly, if one of your contacts accepts a friend request from Jayden K. Smith, you will also be hacked.

Here is an example of the message: “Please tell all the contacts in your Messenger list, not to accept Jayden K. Smith friendship request. He is a hacker and has the system connected to your Facebook account. If one of your contacts accepts it, you will also be hacked, so make sure that all your friends know it. Thanks. Forwarded as received.”

So, is this real? — NO! According to Hoax Slayer, and other professional hack debunkers, although there are people in the world who may be named Jayden K. Smith; there is no hacker by that name involved in this hoax. The hack is just another confusing, viral, and non-harmful internet tactic being shared by users who may think their accounts are in harm, Hoax Slayer says.

Do I need to share this? And, what happens if I’ve already shared it? — You DO NOT need to share this, because not even the most clever of hackers can take over your accounts without the exchange of some information [passwords, emails, etc.]. And, if you have already shared it, don’t worry. Sharing the message will help no one, according to the site.

This message hoax has apparently circulated around the internet for years, just under different names. One of the most recent hack hoaxes has been identified as “Anwar Fitou” with a similar message to that of Jayden K. Smith’s.

Regardless, it’s always important to practice safe social media habits; be mindful before accepting a friend request from a user you do not know or opening a message that appears suspicious. And, beware of requests to download malware or other applications, as well as requests to pass along your personal information.

HollywoodLifers, have you experienced this Facebook hack?