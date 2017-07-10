Shot fired! Wendy Williams slammed the Kardashian sisters for not making sure Rob Kardashian knew what he was getting himself into when he started romancing Blac Chyna! Here’s what she said.

Now that Rob Kardashian, 30, and Blac Chyna, 29, have severed ties in what is arguably the messiest, most highly publicized way possible, the critics are coming out! Among them is beloved daytime talk show host Wendy Williams, 52, who says Rob’s numerous sisters dropped the ball when it came to warning him about what Chyna is actually like. Take a look back at this former couple’s social media feud!

“What is the point in having a bunch of sisters, Rob, if not one of them broads is telling you about…okay, okay!” Wendy said on her talk show on July 10. “Not one of those girls could tell their brother about a thot! Okay, okay! So in conclusion, congratulations Chyna and Tokyo Toni, you’ve won!” The TV personality has been a loud and proud critic of this relationship since its inception, always believing Chyna was only in it for the fame and the dollars. So it’s no surprise, now that wheels have come off, that Wendy isn’t hesitating to call out Rob’s family for not giving him a heads up.

As we previously reported, the reality star couple’s relationship imploded in early July 2017 when Chyna sent Rob a video in which she is making out with rapper Rarri True, apparently in an effort to upset the Kardashian so much he’d leave her alone. Devoted fans know full-well that her plan backfired, leading to Rob posting several nude photos of Chyna without her consent and diving into an already infamous Instagram/Twitter rant in which he claimed his baby mama cheated on him with as many as four men! Since then, Chyna has won a restraining order against Dream‘s dad. Something tells us this is just the beginning of the feud between the former Rob & Chyna co-stars!

