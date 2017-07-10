MLB Home Run Derby Live Stream: Watch Baseball’s Best Bash The Ball Online

Hey, batter batter – swing! Eight of Major League Baseball’s best sluggers will step up to the plate for the 2017 Home Run Derby on July 10. The balls start to fly at 8:00 PM ET so don’t miss it.

Hopefully, the fans packing Marlins Park in Miami, Florida for this MLB spectacular have brought their gloves. The dingers will be flying for the 2017 Home Run Derby, taking place 24-hours before the MLB All-Star Game. The king of last year’s contest, Florida Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton, 27, is back to defend his crown, but he has to deal with sluggers like Mike Moustakas, 28, of the Kansas City Royals, Cody Bellinger, 25, of the Los Angeles Dodgers and more. It’s going to be a wild night of some OMG-worthy homers, so fans better grab their peanuts and cracker jacks before getting settled for a night at the ballpark.

The five other hitters joining Giancarlo, Mike and Cody are: Miguel Sano, 24, of the Minnesota Twins; Aaron Judge, 25, and Gary Sanchez, 24, of the New York Yankees; Charlie Blackmon, 31, of the Colorado Rockies; and Justin Bour, 29, of the Miami Marlins. Each player will get four minutes to bash as many homers as they can, according to MLB.com. They are allowed one 45-second timeout in the first round and semifinals. In the finals, the two players are given two time-outs: one for 45-seconds, another for 30 seconds.

Each player can get bonus time to hit more homers. If they hit two home runs for at least 44 feet, they’ll be given 30 extra seconds. If there’s a tie, the players will compete in a 60-second swing-off. Giancarlo will clash with Gary in the first round, while Mike meets Miguel. Aaron will battle Justin, while Cody challenges Charlie. The winners advance until there’s only one slugger left standing. While Miguel and Aaron are considered home run heavyweights, Giancarlo is favored to win.

The Home Run sculpture will be going all night. Catch the 2017 Home Run Derby tonight at 8 pm ET on ESPN or live streaming on the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/oQnNRt9Cin — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 10, 2017

“There’s just something about home runs,” said Dick Williams, the general manager of the Cincinnati Reds, said when discussing how the first half of the 2017 MLB season has been packed with homers, per The New York Times “It’s like, I wish they were harder to hit. They have too much of an impact on the game to be happening this frequently.” Well, Dick better turn away because there’s about to be a whole bunch of dingers batted out of the park.

