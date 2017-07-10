Tyga Cozies Up To Gorgeous Blonde After Dodging Awkward Run-In With Kylie’s New BF

Close call! After barely missing an awkward encounter with Travis Scott at the Wireless Festival, Tyga was spotted cozying up to a gorgeous blonde at the same venue. Guess he’s over Kylie Jenner!

A lot has been happening at the Wireless Festival in London over recent days! Both Tyga, 27, and Travis Scott, 25, were supposed to perform on the same day, but Kylie Jenner‘s, 19, new boyfriend reportedly requested a different time slot so he could avoid an awkward run-in with her ex. In the end the rappers didn’t come face-to-face. Instead they each snuggled up to their leading ladies inside the same venue. We already know that Kylie showed up to support her man with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin, but who is this blonde girl in Tyga’s company?

So far her name remains a mystery. What we do know is that she’s stunningly beautifuk and has curves in all the right places! She and the “Rack City” hitmaker got very close backstage, according to the Daily Mail, which suggests he’s finally moving on from the reality star. “She was flirting with him and caressing his arm lovingly,” a source tells the publication on July 8. The rumored couple engaged in more PDA while watching Ty Dolla Sign. It’s weird to think that just the previous day Kylie and her BFFs were rocking out to Travis’ music in their finest clubbing outfits. A showdown between the hip-hop stars would have been seriously epic!

In fact, the “Gucci Snakes” hitmaker was really hoping for a confrontation. “He really doesn’t think it’s cool for one man to go after another man’s girl when they are still having problems,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY before they traveled to London. “He definitely wants to have words with Travis about it. If Travis wasn’t in the picture, Tyga knows Kylie would already be back with him like always.” Well, it looks like he’s found a blonde bombshell replacement now.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga is officially moving on from Kylie?