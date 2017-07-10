The Weeknd Agrees With Fan Who Calls Selena Gomez ‘Hot’ On Instagram

Love is in the air! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd can’t help but gush over each other on social media! And, one lucky fan was in the center of their love fest, when The Weeknd took a liking to a post about Sel!

FYI — If you want to interact with The Weeknd, 27, on social media, just toss Selena Gomez, 24, a major compliment! A fan of Selena’s posted a video of her meeting fans on July 10, with the caption, “She looks hot.” And, we have to agree. Sel wore an all-black ensemble with a sexy, plunging bodysuit. The Weeknd also agreed, and he even “liked” the video too! How cute?

Sel and The Weeknd haven’t been shy about their relationship, as of late. In fact, Selena gave her man a sweet shoutout during a Q&A session with fans on July 8. The pair recently spent some time in The Weeknd’s native, Toronto, Canada, where they also took in Sel’s friends art exhibit. And, when a fan asked about her trip, Selena snuck in a word about her man when she said, “And my boyfriend’s from there, he’s really cute.” Awe!

The Weeknd also showed his girl some love when her new Coach FW17 campaign launched in June. He showed his support for Sel when he posted a photo from the campaign to his Instagram story on June 22. The Weeknd captioned the sweet photo with five diamond emojis and that’s all we had to see to know that they’re indeed, going strong!

IG | theweeknd liked: pic.twitter.com/OaHyUWCzTb — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) July 10, 2017

Selena and The Weeknd have been dating since Jan. 2017, when they were spotted out on a PDA-filled date in California. While the pair were hush hush about their romance to start, now, it’s a completely different story. Sel and The Weeknd have nothing to hide when it comes to their relationship. And, Sel even admitted it during the fan Q&A session!

“Because I’ve been doing this for so long, I don’t feel like there’s anything I’d, not necessarily hide, but I’m genuinely myself,” Selena revealed about going public with The Weeknd. “It’s really hard when I’d want to spend so much time hiding things — it’s too much pressure. And I think every body gets over everything eventually. That’s what I’ve learned.” Wise words, Sel! We just love these two together!

HollywoodLifers, do you think an engagement is in the near future for Sel and The Weeknd?