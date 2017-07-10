The first full trailer for the final 10 episodes of ‘Teen Wolf’ is here! So many fan faves are back, including Jackson and Derek! Plus, there’s STEREK! Watch now and fangirl out!

Beacon Hills is in trouble once again, and it’s going to be one hell of a fight for Scott and the pack. “We opened a door to another world, and something came out with us,” Lydia (Holland Roden) says in the first few moments of the trailer. The pack is being hunted down and a war is coming. But Scott (Tyler Posey), Lydia, Malia (Shelley Hennig), and Liam (Dylan Sprayberry) aren’t going to be fighting alone. Stiles and Derek (Tyler Hoechlin) — STEREK LIVES! — show up to lend a hand. Jackson (Colton Haynes) and Ethan (Charlie Carver) also return as well!

There’s going to be some romance in season 6B, too! Malia and Scott are seen making out in the shower! Raise your hand if you have a lot of questions about this. Also, I’m totally here for it. This Teen Wolf trailer is just FULL of so many goodies, including glimpses of Froy Gutierrez’s character and a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene of Theo (Cody Christian) fighting off some enemies!

The first look at Teen Wolf season 6B premiered before the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Scott, Lydia, and Malia realize that a new enemy has arrived in Beacon Hills, and they’re all being hunted. This puts everyone they love in danger, especially Liam, Hayden (Victoria Moroles), and, hey, even Theo. We have a feeling this is going to be the pack’s biggest fight yet. Start preparing yourselves mentally and emotionally for these last episodes now.

Teen Wolf’s final episode will also be the show’s 100th episode. After 6 seasons of laughs, tears, and incredible moments, it’s time to get ready to say goodbye for good. The final season premieres on Sunday, July 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

