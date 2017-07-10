‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion Recap: Farrah Storms Off Set Before Fantasizing About Dying

Well, MTV certainly saved the most dramatic half of the ‘Teen Mom OG’ reunion special for last, as Farrah Abraham stormed off stage before returning, breaking down in tears, and fantasizing about dying during the July 10 episode of the reality series.

That was painful, and in more ways than one. During the second half of the Teen Mom OG reunion special on July 10, Dr. Drew sat down with Farrah and Catelynn to discuss their storylines this past season and try to understand both girls’ actions. Catelynn was an easy interview, but Farrah was anything but. Not only did Farrah refuse to answer most of Dr. Drew’s questions, but she eventually stormed off set and told the host and therapist to “control the crowd.” It was an odd statement considering the crowd barely made any noise until they cheered when she walked off set. We just couldn’t tell if they were agreeing with her or happy she was leaving.

When Farrah eventually returned to the set, she cried when Dr. Drew asked if there was some sort of traumatic abuse in her past. She wouldn’t divulge any details, but she shook her head yes in agreement. Then when he asked her if he could help her in any way, she said, “I don’t know. Am I dead?” Things eventually calmed down, but there was more drama when Farrah exited and Debra and Dr. David came out on stage. Once there, they told Dr. Drew that Farrah may be harmful to her daughter, Sophia. Dr. Drew asked them if a child psychologist should get involved, but they just kept asking, “What do YOU think?” Debra also denied ever slapping Farrah during 16 & Pregnant even though the moment was caught on camera. “I hit the seat [not her face],” she said. Dr. Drew then wrapped up the interview and sat down with Catelynn.

Catelynn had the shorter segment of the episode, but it was mainly because she didn’t really have anything interesting to say. What was captivating, however, was her explaining that whole Matt/Xanax situation. She told Dr. Drew that she never asked for any Xanax, but Matt did give her a pill. She also said she never took it. Instead, she put it in her hoodie — one that Matt was suspiciously wearing later that day. So Catelynn believes he took it in order to hide the evidence, once Amber found out about the entire situation.

