Simone Biles Goes After Troll Who Blasted Her For Taking A Break From Gymnastics

Oh snap! Simone Biles responded to a troll who slammed her for taking a year off from gymnastics and her reply definitely takes the gold! Read her incredible response!

Since turning heads and claiming a handful of medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Simone Biles, 20, has stepped back from her sport and has been enjoying herself, which has included doing some traveling and relaxing. Naturally, she documented all her exploits so her newfound fandom could tag along. However, one follower decided that all this fun in the sun was unbecoming of a role model such as Simone and blasted her for kicking back in 2017. Take a look back at Simone and the rest of team U.S.A.’s best moment at the Rio games right here!

“Seems like you have partied non stop for a year #trash #unfollow #suckyassrolemodel,” a user ruthlessly commented on a playful beach pic Simone shared on July 8. Well, let’s just say the bootylicious Olympian fired back in the best way possible! “Talk to me when you train for 14 years and earn five Olympics Medals,” Simone tweeted at her critic. “I think kids would say otherwise. My year off is well deserved. Take a couple seats.”

But the Dancing with the Stars alum didn’t stop there! Simone also shared the exchange with her followers along with a special suggestion for Twitter administrators concerning her troll: “Comments like this have me shook. I really wanted to blur her name out so she doesn’t get attention. but it is what it is… #BLOCK.” As you might’ve guessed, Simone has since been showered with support from her rabid fanbase for speaking out against the hater. Can we get this girl another medal?!

Comments like this have me shook. I really wanted to blur her name out so she doesn't get attention. but it is what it is… ✌🏾 #BLOCK pic.twitter.com/T4UA2DuLg2 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 9, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are YOU glad Simone fired back at her critic or should she have bit her tongue? Let us know?!