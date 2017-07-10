‘Shadowhunters’ Recap: Simon’s Accused Of Murder & Sebastian Reveals His True Self

The July 10 episode of ‘Shadowhunters’ was the most emotional yet. Simon was accused of murder, Clary dealt with the aftermath of her kiss with Jace, and the truth about Sebastian was revealed!

SO MUCH HAS CHANGED! Everything is different after the July 10 episode of Shadowhunters. Simon and Clary are dunzo. Sebastian is a sociopath. Simon is a murderer?! Valentine is GONE. EVERYTHING! But let’s start at the beginning. Simon is totally beside himself after seeing Clary kiss Jace (even though she didn’t have a choice). While avoiding her, he goes to a bar and gets drunk with one of the vamps that wants to be in his clan. He tries plasma for the first time, and then gets dragged along to a bleeder den — a place where mundanes allow vamps to drink their blood. However, Simon blacks out, and in the morning the girl he was drinking from is dead! See pics of Shadowhunters, here.

Poor Simon can’t remember anything, but of course Clary needs to help him. She works with Luke to find him, and they rush in to find that he just killed the other vamp — because HE was the one that killed the girl. Luckily, Rafael was able to hypnotize Luke’s police partner into forgetting about Simon so he can go free. Finally, he’s ready to talk to Clary. He promises they will always be friends, be he says he needs time away from her for now. The poor thing looked utterly heartbroken!

Meanwhile, we finally found out who’s in Sebastian’s closet — the REAL Sebastian! His cousin Aline comes to town to check on him and help move Valentine to her Institute, so the fake Sebastian needs intel on her so he can trick her into thinking he’s the real deal. It works, but then the real Sebastian is able to break out. He ALMOST made it to Aline before the fake Sebastian killed him. It was SO sad! Find out when Sarah Hyland will finally join the show, here.

While all of this is going on, Magnus is having a hard time. He keeps reliving his most tragic memories, and won’t let Alec help. Finally, he refuses to leave until Magnus tells him what’s wrong. He reveals that he killed his abusive step father after his mom killed herself. Of course Alec is totally loving and helpful, so Magnus is finally okay to help move Valentine.

When the time finally comes, everyone passes through Magnus’ portal EXCEPT Val and the guy who was walking beside him. It turns out that Sebastian took that man’s family, and told him he needed to bring Valentine to him to get them back. But then he goes back on his promise and kills him! That’s when we learn that Sebastian is actually Valentine’s REAL son, and he’s horribly burned! We can’t wait to see what happens next on Monday, July 17 at 8pm on Freeform.

