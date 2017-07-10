Selena Gomez Is Selling A Look From Her ‘Bad Liar’ Video For $25: Where You Can Get It

Selena Gomez rocked a slew of vintage styles in her “Bad Liar” music video, but now you can get your hands on one of the stylish looks without having to splurge — find out where.

We were obsessed with the vintage-inspired 70s styles Selena Gomez, 24, wore in her “Bad Liar” music video, which is why we were thrilled to find out you can actually get your hands on one of the looks — well sort of.

Her style throughout the video was inspired by the movie Dazed & Confused and the songstress rocked a slew of vintage looks to bring the vibe of the cult classic to life — that is, save for one tank. Sels can be seen wearing a white tank with black piping that reads “Wolves” and it turns out the shirt was actually a $9.90 tank from Forever 21 that they then customized with iron-on letters for the video.

Sels is now selling a super similar version to the on she wore in the video on her website, and it comes with the varsity letters already in place. The “Wolves Varsity Ringer Tank Top” retails for $25, giving her fans an opportunity to recreate her cool, vintage look from the video — she wears the tank in the basketball/gym scene. The shirt is available on Selena’s website, which says it will ship on or around July 12 — so if you like it be sure to get your order in.

Although Selena took on different characters throughout the video we totally loved all of the fierce fashion. Not only did Selena turn to the 70s for the looks but the decade has had a major influence on all the styles we’re seeing in stores, making the look is totally current and cool. Costume designer Kari Perkins helped bring Selena’s vision to life with a slew of costumes that were impeccably styled.

What did you think of Selena’s style in the “Bad Liar” music video? Will you shop for her look?