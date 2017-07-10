Selena Gomez Gushes Over Toronto Vacay With The Weeknd: My BF’s ‘Really Cute’

In a tell-all Q&A, Selena Gomez was asked about a recent trip she took to Toronto — so of course she couldn’t help but throw in a sweet comment about her boyfriend, The Weeknd, who’s from the Canadian city!

Selena Gomez, 24, has been to Toronto with The Weeknd, 27, twice (at least that we know of) since they started dating in January, and a fan from the city made sure to ask her a question about her trips during a Q&A on July 8. In her response, Selena almost didn’t even mention her man, and instead gushed over visiting Toronto to see her friend, Petra Collins’, art exhibit. However, before finishing up, she threw in: “And my boyfriend’s from there, he’s really cute.” Awww, she just couldn’t stop herself from mentioning her love!

The Weeknd has been on tour on and off since these two started dating, and although Selena has been busy working on and promoting her own new music, she’s made sure to show up at plenty of his concerts all over the country. He’s been equally supportive of her, as well, most recently gushing over her Instagram posts for her upcoming single “Fetish.” The 27-year-old’s Starboy tour was recently extended through the end of 2017, but an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Sel will try to join him on the road as often as possible — and, of course, they’ll be FaceTiming whenever they’re apart!

“Because I’ve been doing this for so long, I don’t feel like there’s anything I’d, not necessarily hide, but I’m genuinely myself,” Selena revealed about going public with her relationship. “It’s really hard when I’d want to spend so much time hiding things — it’s too much pressure. And I think every body gets over everything eventually. That’s what I’ve learned.”

VIDEO | Q: "How was your recent trip to our great city of Toronto?" pic.twitter.com/nFNuC3Tjnu — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) July 10, 2017

