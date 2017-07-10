Scott Disick Stays Social Media Silent On Penelope’s 5th B-Day: Was He A No-Show At Her Party?

Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope turned 5 over the weekend. But while she was showered with love from fam, Scott didn’t post anything via social media! Did he even see her on her big day?

Penelope Disick celebrated her fifth birthday on July 8, and she had one epic bash to ring in her new year. But although she seemed to have it all on her special day — including a rap performance by Will Smith, 48, and his son Jaden, 19 — one important thing seemed to be missing — her dad Scott Disick, 34! Scott didn’t appear in Kourtney Kardashian‘s, 40, social media posts from their daughter’s party, and he also failed to post about P via Instagram or Twitter. And while he obviously could have called his little girl, or showed up to her party on the DL, one thing’s for sure — he definitely didn’t make his celebrating public, and neither did any of the Kardashians!

Penelope seems to be a major daddy’s girl though, so if he hasn’t made a move already, we’re sure Scott does have something special planned for his daughter in honor of her b-day. Regardless though, it doesn’t appear that Scott’s absence put a damper on P’s birthday. To celebrate her daughter, Kourtney wrote via Instagram, “I can not believe my baby girl is 5 years old today 😭 Happy Birthday my sweet angel. I feel so blessed to be her mommy every morning that I wake up next to her.” She shared that sweet message along with a cute pic of the birthday girl wearing a colorful party dress and holding balloons. Click here to see pics of Penelope and her 4-year-old cousin North West.

Later, Kourt posted a photo of P wearing a tutu, and captioned it “Birthday mood.” The proud mom’s not the only one who gave the 5-year-old a shoutout on her big day though. Penelope’s aunt, Kim Kardashian, 36, captioning an Instagram pic of the birthday girl and her daughter North, “Happy Birthday my sweet P! Thank you for being the best friend to my North! I love you!” Penelope’s grandma, Kris Jenner, 61, also had something to say to little Penelope! “Happy birthday to our sweet princess, our little mermaid Penelope!! We love you so much, precious angel!! ❤ #HappyBirthdayPenelope #Angel #sweetgirl#family,” she captioned an Instagram post featuring various pics of Penelope.

While some fans called Scott out for not wishing his daughter HBD via Instagram, others backed him up, saying that a social media birthday wish doesn’t actually hold any merit. “Why are people giving him hard time about not wishing daughter happy bday 🙄 it’s not like she can see it anyways… geez people maybe he did call her 😜,” one fan commented. Another said, “I’m sure Scott had bd wishes for P by phone. Doesn’t have to post everything. Meantime he’s chilling by the sea.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Scott didn’t wish Penelope a happy birthday via Instagram?