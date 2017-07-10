Ryan Seacrest Congratulates Ex Julianne Hough On Her Wedding On ‘Live!’ & Yes, It Is Awkward

Finding out that an ex got married is always brutal, but imagine learning it live, on-air. Ryan Seacrest’s morning got a little awkward when he had to congratulate Julianne Hough on her weekend wedding!

Ryan Seacrest, 42, definitely didn’t expect his morning to include talking about his ex-girlfriend’s wedding! But, as fate would have it, there were two major Dancing With The Stars weddings this weekend, and his Live! cohost Kelly Ripa, 46, wanted to discuss them. Poor Ryan was handed the newspaper announcing Julianne Hough‘s marriage to Brooks Laich, while Kelly took Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Oops! He announced the wedding and said that the bride “looked stunning.” He studied the photo of Julianne and her new husband and said, “I know this family. I been on this lake.”

Um. Awkward! By “knowing” that family, he means that he dated Julianne for three years, their high-profile relationship ending in 2013. The next year she began dating her now-husband, while Ryan went on to date Shayna Taylor, 26. Kelly picked up on the tension in the room when he announced Julianne’s wedding, and she flat-out asked if it was weird for him. Ryan shrugged the whole thing off, laughing and saying that “It’s happened to a lot of them. They’re married, have kids — some are even divorced now! I’ve seen it all. Nothing phases me anymore. Congratulations. I wish them the best.”

Julianne and NHL star Brooks married in a gorgeous lakeside ceremony in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Julianne’s best friend Nina Dobrev served as a bridesmaid on her special day, and her two dogs were also part of the wedding party! She looked absolutely breathtaking in a Marchesa gown accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and a veil.

