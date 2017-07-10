Blac Chyna Reportedly Claims Rob Kardashian Threatened Suicide With A Gun

After Blac Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian, more terrifying details have been uncovered. A new report claims that Chyna’s lawyer filed new docs on July 10, which include the claim that Rob has threatened suicide with a gun.

Blac Chyna, 29, has admitted to being “terrified” of Rob Kardashian, 30, because he allegedly got physical with her in April 2017. However, she’s “terrified” in part, because Rob allegedly has a gun, according to TMZ, which claims her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, 55, filed new court docs against Rob, July 10. Chyna claims that Rob has threatened to kill himself, using the alleged gun she claims he owns.

In the reported, new docs, Chyna elaborates on the multiple times Rob allegedly got physical with her. She now claims that Rob once punched her and knocked her to the ground; where she then ran in fear to her bedroom. That’s when she claims, Rob punched a hole through the door to get at her. Chyna claims that she fears Rob’s series of social media attacks “will lead to increased irrational behavior and that he might harm her in his anger.”

These alleged new claims came just hour after a judge granted Chyna with a temporary restraining order in an LA court on July 10. After she and her attorney, Bloom, attended an 8:30 AM PT hearing, Bloom said they were granted everything they had asked for; which included, “restraining Rob from coming near her, restraining him from cyberbullying and restraining him from posting anything about her online of a personal nature, including photos and videos.” Chyna admitted in a post-hearing press conference that she plans to plans to “get back to co-parenting Dream.”

While Chyna’s being represented by Kathy Griffin‘s lawyer, Rob also hired a high profile Hollywood attorney, Robert Shapiro, 74. As you may know, Shapiro formerly represented O.J. Simpson, 70. Shapiro was also said to have been in court today, for Chyna’s hearing.

“The details of the case are still ongoing,” Shapiro EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, July 10. “As of right now, Rob has apologized, is very remorseful for his actions and he and Chyna are sharing custody of their child. The child will be transferred between their two nannies until the matter is further resolved.”

In case you weren’t caught up, Rob posted nude photos of Chyna on July 5, and accused her of undergoing plastic surgery and cheating on him with multiple people. Hours after his social media tirade, Rob’s Instagram was shut down and the explicit photos were deleted by Twitter. Rob’s rant was prompted by a video Chyna had sent him of her in bed with another man.

Before Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob, she and Bloom sat down for a candid interview with Nightline, via Good Morning America, on July 10. Chyna admitted to feeling “betrayed” by Rob’s actions. She also confessed that she sent him the video in hopes that he would leave her alone. The full interview is set to air tonight, July 10, on Nightline at 12:35 AM on ABC.

