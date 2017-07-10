Rob Kardashian Leaning On Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson During Blac Chyna Feud

Rob Kardashian is turning to family as his feud with ex Blac Chyna continues. An insider spilled the EXCLUSIVE details on how Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are helping him.

It seems, every day the divide between Rob Kardashian, 30, and his baby mama Blac Chyna, 29, is growing wider and wider. During the fallout, Chyna has been forthright about how she’s dealing with the perpetual drama, telling Good Morning America she was “devastated” when Rob posted nude photos of her and aired their personal problems on social media. But how is the only male Kardashian coping with the bruising headlines? A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the Arthur George founder has turned to his sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, and her beau Tristan Thompson, 26, as he attempts to pull himself together.

“Rob is really leaning on Khloe for emotional support,” our insider shared. “She’s totally been his shoulder to cry on. Khloe’s been through it all with Lamar [Odom] and is now in a much better, healthier place with Tristan. She and Tristan keep telling Rob he will get through this and be stronger for it!” Awww! Considering how supportive and encouraging Khloe and Tristan are with each other, it sounds like he went to the right place! Especially considering the legal implications Rob is currently facing.

Since the reality stars’ relationship has imploded, Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob for his sharing of explicit photos without her consent. She also alleges that he physically attacked her in April 2017 and claims that he sent her suicidal texts after they ended their relationship in Dec. 2016. Are these two headed for a rocky legal battle over their 8-month-old daughter Dream? Only time will tell!

