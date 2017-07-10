Rob Kardashian Hires OJ Simpson Trial Lawyer To Fight Blac Chyna In Revenge Porn Case

Wow. When Rob Kardashian decided to lawyer up for his revenge porn case against Blac Chyna, he kept it in the family. Rob hired Robert Shapiro, who worked with his father on the OJ Simpson murder trial!

Considering that Robert Shapiro, 74, worked side-by-side with the late Robert Kardashian Sr. to get OJ Simpson, 70, acquitted of murder, it makes sense that Rob Kardashian, 30, would hire Mr. Shapiro to defend him against Blac Chyna, 29. Robert will represent Rob, sources tell TMZ, during a July 10 court hearing. Robert will tell the judge that Rob will refrain from attacking Blac on social media. Mr. Shapiro will also say that Rob will not oppose the temporary restraining order that Blac is reportedly requesting at that hearing, mainly because “they are routinely granted” when the alleged victim claims he/she was abused.

In addition to this, Robert Shapiro is reportedly working on Rob’s behalf to discuss a custody arrangement between Rob and Blac, as they still have to figure out what’s going to happen to Dream Kardashian. It’s quite likely that this temporary restraining order will keep Rob away from his daughter for at least three weeks, California Divorce Attorney David Pisarra EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. That’s not all — because of Rob’s rants, “he may lose any custody he has of Dream.” Uh-oh. Rob better hope that Mr. Shapiro works his legal magic during this initial hearing. Robert will attempt to tell the judge that Rob will “not post intimate pics of Chyna” anymore, sources tell TMZ. Nor will Rob share her medical information, her personal information or continue with any more slut shaming. If sounds like if Robert convinces the judge that Rob will be on his best behavior, then it might save Rob’s future custody rights.

It seems Rob will need all the legal help he can get, especially since Blac has accused him of being physically violent against her. Blac Chyna said she felt utterly “devastated” when Rob posted all those pictures in an act being called “revenge porn.” While speaking with Good Morning America, Blac said she was in shock by Rob’s actions. “This is a person that I trusted. I just felt…betrayed.”

What do you think about Rob hiring Robert Shapiro, HollywoodLifers? Do you think it’s a good move? Do you think he’ll go to jail for posting “revenge porn?”