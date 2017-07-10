Rob Kardashian Furiously Trying To Negotiate Deal With Blac Chyna To Avoid Messy Court Battle

Now that Blac Chyna and her legal team have claimed their first victory against Rob Kardashian, we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s doing everything he can to avoid a messy court war over their daughter.

Blac Chyna, 29, went to court to seek a restraining order against ex Rob Kardashian, 30, on July 10 and walked away with a big win. That came after she spilled some serious tea to the judge, accusing Rob of getting physical with her and even threatening suicide with his own gun! Of course the reality star and his mom Kris Jenner, 61, are doing everything in their power to keep any more damaging info out of the public record. “Rob, Kris and their attorneys are furiously trying to work out a deal with Chyna behind the scenes. The last thing Kris wants is for a nasty court battle and more public mud throwing that makes Rob and their family look bad,” a source close to the family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Chyna came away with a huge W, getting everything she wanted in court including a restraining order that bars Rob from posting anything about her online. He’s in hot water for sharing nude photos of his baby mama on his Instagram during a July 5 social media meltdown that may have broken California’s strict revenge porn laws. While his attorney Robert Shapiro told reporters that he “regrets” his actions, mama Kris is doing all she can to keep a lid on her volatile son.

“Kris is trying to protect Rob from Chyna and himself. He’s so emotional and can fly off the handle at the drop of a hat. Kris is trying to keep him calm as the lawyers do their job,” our insider adds. Her son is in good hands as his late-father’s co-counsel in the O.J. Simpson murder case is representing him. Robert told reporters that first and foremost, “Now we move forward to do one thing and one thing only — whatever is in the best interest of the child.” Fortunately at this point Chyna doesn’t seem to be going in for the kill when it comes to seeking full custody of the former couple’s eight-month-old daughter Dream, saying she wants to focus on “co-parenting” their little girl.

