Rob Kardashian Accuses Blac Chyna Of Trying To Choke Him & Alleges He Has Video Of Attack

Rob Kardashian claims that Blac Chyna not only cheated on him, but also has proof that she allegedly abused him. The shocking allegation comes the same day she was granted a restraining order against him!

In the wake of their vicious Instagram fight on July 5, Blac Chyna, 29, accused ex-fiancée Rob Kardashian, 30, of being physically violent with her. Now, sources have told TMZ that Blac was allegedly violent with Rob, as well, and the allegations are chilling. When Chyna moved out of the home that she shared with Rob in December 2016, she allegedly “tried choking him with an iPhone cord and tried hitting him with a metal rod,” the sources said. The alleged altercation ended when Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, apparently walked in and pulled them apart.

After Corey broke them up, Chyna allegedly went through the house and caused $35k in damage. On top of all that, Rob apparently has video surveillance footage of the entire alleged incident. It’s unclear what Rob’s going to do with the footage, but the implications are that he’ll use it against Chyna as she attempts to get a domestic violence restraining order against him on July 10. He also allegedly has texts that Chyna sent a friend that say Rob would never hit her. It’s unclear how he has the texts.

Chyna filed for a restraining order on July 7, two days after Rob went on an Instagram rant about her that included scathing insults and revenge porn. She accused him of both cyberbullying her, and allegedly being physically and verbally abusive. Chyna claimed in her declaration that in April 2017, Rob was angry and allegedly began speaking poorly of her in front of her 4-year-old son, King Cairo. Chyna asked him to stop, and he allegedly screamed, “I can say whatever the f*** I want!”, and pushed her to the ground, “aggressively shoving me by the side of my arm and hitting me on the thigh.”

Chyna also alleged that this had been going on for some time: “Rob has been violent with me in the past and I am afraid to be around him.” Rob has lawyered up with Robert Shapiro, one of the men who worked with his father on the “Dream Team” to acquit O.J. Simpson. During the July 10 trial, Chyna’s lawyer will likely ask for a temporary restraining order, which is typically granted to those accusing the other party of abuse. As for what happens next remains up in the air. Chyna did say on Good Morning America that she’d like to keep joint custody with Rob of their daughter, Dream Kardashian.

