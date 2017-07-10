‘L&HH’: Rasheeda Reveals She’d Let Kirk Frost’s Love Child Get To Know Her Family

So heartbreaking! Instead of dumping Kirk Frost for allegedly having a love child outside of their marriage, Rasheeda has revealed on ‘Love & Hip Hop’ that she would allow the baby to have a relationship with their kids — if he is indeed the father.

Oh the things some people will do for love and family. Rasheeda Frost, 35, has been with husband Kirk, 48, for nearly half her life so she isn’t going to let something like a possible secret son he fathered by an affair with another woman break up their marriage. She had a serious heart to heart with her husband of 17 years on the July 10 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and to call it painful would be an understatement. She broke down in tears over his infidelity with Jasmine Washington that allegedly resulted in the birth of son Kannon in 2016. What’s worse, Kirk just SAT THERE all calm and unaffected as Rasheeda completely broke down in front of him. Is that man made of stone!?

Kirk has put Rasheeda through SO MUCH in their nearly two decade union, and all of the pain that she’s endured along the way finally came out in her flood of tears. Rather than calling him a dirty dog and kicking him to the curb, instead she said that she would allow Kannon to get to her two children with the rapper, sons Ky, 16, and Karter, three. “I think that would only be the right thing to do. That child, when he gets older and looks back and sees how dumb his mama is…at the end of the day. Nothing the baby can do about it. You know? I wouldn’t do that. That’s not the type of woman I am,” she declared.

The singer-songwriter has admitted that he hooked up with Jasmine while married to Rasheeda, which was heartbreaking enough. Although he claimed it was only once and with a condom, Jasmine has said that their affair resulted in the birth of their son Kannon, even demanding a DNA test to prove it which so far Kirk has refused to take. She even posted side by side pics of Karter as a baby next to Kannon around the same age to show that they have brotherly looks. Oh man, how cruel is that to Rasheeda!? Kirk even offered his wife a chance to divorce him, presenting her with papers in front of their two sons in the June 26 L&HH: ATL episode, but she opted to stay by his side.

