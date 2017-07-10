Blac Chyna Justifies Sending Racy Rarri True Make Out Video To Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna has revealed the shocking reason why she sent Rob Kardashian that infamous video of her making out with Rarri True! So was she trying to start a feud with her ex?

Blac Chyna, 29, has broken her silence on Rob Kardashian‘s social media rampage from July 5, and she didn’t hold back. Chyna and her lawyer Lisa Bloom went on Nightline via Good Morning America on July 10 to set the record straight, and after revealing that she and Rob haven’t been together since December 2016, Chyna explained why she sent Rob the videos of her and Rarri True, 24, making out!

“Why did you send Rob a video of you with another man?” Anchor Linsey Davis asks Chyna in the preview for her Nightline interview. “I’ve been broken up with Rob since December. It’s like, if somebody keeps poking at you and poking at you and keeps poking at you, you’re eventually going to pop,” Chyna replies. “So I was like, maybe if I send this video to him, he’ll just leave me alone,” she added. Well, it didn’t quite work, did it?

Chyna also opens up about how she felt after Rob posted nude photos of her for the world to see. She admits that she felt “betrayed” by Rob’s actions, and will obviously be taking legal action. Chyna is planning to file a temporary restraining order against him, and Lisa will appear in court with Rob’s lawyer Robert Shapiro.

You can watch Chyna’s full interview tonight tonight on Nightline at 12:35 AM on ABC, and of course we’ll keep you posted on how this all shakes out!

ONLY ON @GMA: @BLACCHYNA speaks out – what she's saying this morning about "revenge on the internet," her message for women and more… pic.twitter.com/mPCGN63kSy — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 10, 2017

