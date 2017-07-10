Patton Oswalt Calls Out ‘Bitter’ Critics Of His Engagement 15 Mos. After Wife’s Death & It’s Epic

Patton Oswalt has no time for any trolls criticizing his recent engagement to Meredith Salenger. The comedian called out the ‘grub worms’ that said he found love too soon after his wife’s death, blasting them with an amazing a ‘rage’ post.

It’s hard to think anyone would have a problem with a grieving widower finding love again, but it seems some people were upset when Patton Oswalt, 48, revealed he and Meredith Salenger, 47, were getting married. Patton’s announcement came 15 months after the tragic and unexpected death of his wife (and mother of his 8-year-old daughter, Alice) Michelle McNamara, and it seems certain people thought it was too soon. Patton clapped back at these critics by sharing a blog post by Erica Roman entitled “A Widow’s Rage Defense Of Patton Oswalt’s Engagement,” and it said everything that Patton couldn’t.

“This is so amazing,” Patton wrote when sharing the link on Facebook. “And SO well-written. I expected some bitter grub worms to weigh in (anonymously, always always always) with their much-needed opinions when I announced my engagement last week. And I decided to ignore them. But yeah, I felt this rage. And Erica articulated it better than I could have ever hoped. So there you go. Thank you, Erica.”

Erica’s post called out the “ignorant, judgmental, assh*les” that said that Patton had rushed to get engaged. “You aren’t entitled to an opinion. You don’t get to comment on the choices of a widower while you sit happily next to your own living spouse. You didn’t have to stand and watch your mundane morning turn into your absolute worst nightmare…. Who gave you the position to judge when it’s ‘too soon’ for a person who has suffered the worst to be able to find happiness and companionship again? Its been 15 months! How long should a widow sit in isolation before YOU are comfortable enough to release them from their solitary confinement?”

The whole reply is worth reading (and you can find it here), especially for the point that Erica makes: just because Patton is getting married to Meredith, he’ll never forget the love he shared with Michelle. “The person who comes after cannot and will not replace the one we lost. To imply that is insulting to the widow, it’s insulting to the new love and it’s insulting to the love who was lost.”

Meredith joined her fiancé in sharing Erica’s post, according to the Huffington Post, and her accompanying message focused not on the hate but on love. “Everyone has been so lovely to us… ALL of Michelle’s siblings and friends and family… a few trolls have strong opinions,” She wrote. “I am grateful to be the one who helps him climb out of the depths of grief and find some joy again. And most of all… Alice is happy and feels loved.”

