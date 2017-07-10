North West may be the daughter of selfie queen Kim Kardashian, but that doesn’t mean she’s always in the mood to pose — especially when the flash is involved. Watch her get sassy with her mom for using flash here — it’s beyond hilarious!

Looks like Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, have a little diva on their hands! While their four-year-old daughter North West has been known to yell “No pictures” at paparazzi, she now apparently refuses to have the flash used on her — no matter WHO’S snapping her pic! While innocently taking a video of her daughter with her cousin/BFF Penelope Disick, 5, Kim got scolded by Nori for using flash on her. LOL. In the clip, North and P can be seen playing dress-up — heels and all — when they tell Kim they’re going to a party.

But before the reality star can ask any questions, Nori runs up to her mom’s camera and shouts, “Nooo, not flash!” as she puts her palm in front of the lens. In response, Kim lets out a small laugh and simply says, “Ok, no flash.” And while it doesn’t appear Kim actually turned the flash off, North never mentions it again — probably because she and Penelope are so excited about this party they say they’re going to, which happens to sound like THE party of the century! North told her mom that the make-believe affair will “have balloons” while P added, “It has mermaid cake! We are going to be the mermaids and there is 97 mermaids.” Aw!

After North told her mom that the party also has “showers and towels,” Kim replied, “Sounds like one wild party.” The girls certainly dressed for a night out though as they wobbled around in heels — pink satin for North and clear Cinderella slippers for Penelope. The video was posted on the evening of Penelope’s fifth birthday, July 8, so we’re thinking the cousins were def still in party mode from the day’s earlier festivities.

At P’s ACTUAL party, there were huge balloons, tons of gifts, personalized cupcakes, and even a rap performance by Will Smith, 48, and his son Jaden, 19. Clearly the Kardashians know how to throw a party — and Nori and P love attending them! Talk about a fun-filled weekend.

