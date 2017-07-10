North West Rocks Corset Dress Just Like Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner

North West was totally her mommy’s mini-me as she stepped out in a corset dress and a pair of custom Yeezy sneakers — was her look too cute or too over-the-top?

There’s no denying the fact that North West, 4, is a pint-sized fashionista. Not only does she have a wardrobe full of designer duds but she has even made a slew of appearances at various fashion week events, like her daddy, Kanye West‘s Yeezy show and the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week. When she steps out for fashionable events, she often matches her mom, Kim Kardashian — and her latest look in LA on July 10 totally reminded us of something we’ve first seen on Kim, as she rocked a corset over a slip dress. In fact, this wasn’t even the first time North wore a slip dress.

We honestly didn’t even think this look was available in the kid’s section, especially since it’s a bit more mature, but North proved to be the exception in the silhouette, which she wore with a black baseball cap and a pair of all-white Yeezy sneakers, which featured custom-made writing and designs, with her name printed on the side.

Seeing North in her corset dress instantly reminded us of Kim and Kylie Jenner. Both Kim and Kylie have dominated the trend — in fact, Kim was one of the first celebs to pair a corset over an oversized t-shirt dress, totally reviving the trend. Now North is the latest member of the fam to suit up in the style.

North’s fashion-forward wardrobe consists of edgy pieces that you wouldn’t necessarily expect to see on a 4-year-old, like sheer silhouettes and slip dresses — and while North looked so cute for the outing, we’re not sure we’re loving the idea of corset dresses for little girls. What do you think? Do you think it’s cool that she rocked this get-up? Check it out above and let us know.