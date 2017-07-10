Nina Dobrev & Glen Powell Are Crazy In Love & ‘Can’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other’

The PDA doesn’t lie. Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell are so in love! Her new relationship is different from what she had with Ian, we learned EXCLUSIVELY, and it’s making her happier than ever!

“Nina [Dobrev]’s relationship with Glen [Powell] is like night and day from her relationship with Ian [Somerhalder],” a source close to Nina told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “With Glen there was this immediate physical attraction and spark. It was instantaneous and full of passion, whereas Nina’s love for Ian grew out of friendship; it was much slower and cooler. Nina and Glen can’t keep their hands off of each other and there’s this crazy strong chemistry between them. They’re all about adventure and fun, while things were a lot more highbrow and serious between Nina and Ian. Nina is having an amazing time with Glen, she’s loving every minute of dating him and is happier than she’s been in a very long time.”

Nina, 28, and Glen, also 28, have been dating for months, but their relationship was only pretty much confirmed at her friend Julianne Hough‘s wedding on July 8. Nina, who was one of Julianne’s bridesmaids, got handsy in the photo booth with the Scream Queens star, as shown in cute pics from the night. In the black and white photo booth pics, Nina and Glen look so happy and in love as they make silly poses. In one shot, she’s sticking her tongue in his mouth. Yep, dating!

Glen seems like a great catch, especially after all the drama she went through with Ian. Like the source said, she’s clearly having fun and is totally attracted to him. It’s unclear how long the two have actually been dating, but he was at her 28th birthday party in January, where he posed for a romantic La La Land-themed photo with her. Total boyfriend move! So, are we seeing PDA at their wedding, next?

