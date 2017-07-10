Nina Dobrev & Glen Powell Kiss & Goof Off In Sweet PDA Pics From Julianne Hough’s Wedding

If you weren’t convinced that Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell are dating, these photos of them packing on the PDA at Julianne Hough’s wedding will probably convince you. Check ’em out here!

Nina Dobrev, 28, and Glen Powell, 28, are going strong! We haven’t seen much of these two together in recent months, but they proved their relationship is definitely ON by attending Julianne Hough, 28, and Brooks Laich’s wedding together on July 8. In photos posted to Twitter, the pair can be seen having a blast in the photo booth at the nuptials, and in one shot, she even sticks her tongue in his open mouth! Other photos show them with their arms wrapped around each other and huge smiles on their faces, while the fourth and final pic has him goofily making a mustache out of her hair. How cute are these two!?

The Scream Queens star and Vampire Diaries actress were first linked after New Year’s Eve, when pics on Instagram showed them cozying up amongst a big group of friends for the holiday. Then, in January, she posted a romantic photo of the pair imitating a dance from La La Land at her birthday party. At the time, their reps claimed they were simply “good friends,” but these new shots definitely paint a different picture! Plus, Julianne and Nina are totally BFFS, so Nina wouldn’t bring just anyone to the wedding.

Julianne and her hockey-player husband tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in Idaho in front of 200 friends and family members. The Dancing With The Stars judge looked stunning in her white Marchesa gown, with her hair pulled back into a sleek bun for a totally classy and elegant look. Meanwhile, Brooks looked totally handsome in his black Brooks Brothers suit!

Introducing my new favorite celeb couple: Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell. pic.twitter.com/NJ8W9cgiRJ — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) July 10, 2017

