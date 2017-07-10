Nikolaj Coster Waldau Covers ‘Haute Living’ & Gushes Over Jaime & Brienne’s ‘Connection’

Forever swooning. HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE first look at ‘Game of Thrones’ star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s ‘Haute Living Los Angeles’ cover feature and the photos are so dreamy. Plus, Nikolaj talks ‘GoT!’

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, 46, doesn’t spill much scoop about Game of Thrones season 7 in his amazing and swoonworthy Haute Living Los Angeles cover story for the magazine’s July/August 2017 issue, but he does talk about Jaime and Brienne’s friendship, which is one of the most beloved ‘ships on the hit HBO show. “I think there are a lot of feelings that he’s not aware of, that he’s not acting on,” he tells the magazine. “There’s a definite connection between them, there’s no question about it. You can see that in the way they act together. He gave her a whole suit of armor!”

But don’t get your hopes up for anything romantic between them. “I don’t think we’ve seen any proof of romantic love though.” he adds, “He’s called her a lot of horrible things, and she’s also called him all the worst things you can call someone—I think she gave as good as she got. That’s how they connected, the fact that neither of them would stand down and that they were both very strong-willed. She’s physically strong and mentally strong. He couldn’t break her. He respects her a great deal.”

Game of Thrones is gearing up for its seventh season, which will be just 7 episodes. Season 8 will be the show’s last. To commemorate the wild ride, some of the original cast will be getting tattoos. But what about Nikolaj? “Kit Harington suggested that all who survive from the original cast should get tattoos,” Nikolaj continues. “I’m sure some will get them—I know Maisie Williams [Arya Stark] and Sophie Turner [Sansa Stark] already have matching tattoos from the day they got the job.” But he’s not ruling out getting Game of Thrones ink completely. “I should get something before I die though,” he says. “I’m going to get one when I turn 75.” You can read his full cover story HERE!

In addition to Game of Thrones, Nikolaj has multiple roles lined up. His crime drama movie, Shot Caller, will be released this year, and he’s currently filming a movie called Domino. He talks about both roles in the feature. Game of Thrones season 7 will premiere July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, is Jaime your favorite character on Game of Thrones? Let us know!