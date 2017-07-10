Nick Viall May Be Coming Back To TV — Will Vanessa Grimaldi Join Him?

Nick Viall has already starred on four different seasons of reality TV and claimed he was done after ‘DWTS’ — but that doesn’t seem to be the case. The 36-year-old is reportedly taking acting lessons!

Nick Viall took his first acting class of the new session, performing in front of an audience of ten on Friday, a source told Entertainment Tonight. He reportedly had taken them before filming The Bachelor and has now enrolled in a new 4-6 week course, where he’ll learn the basics and get comedy training.

Following his three seasons with The Bachelor franchise and then a stint on Dancing with the Stars, Nick made it pretty clear that he didn’t want to do TV again. Following his engagement to Vanessa Grimaldi, he revealed that they weren’t sure they’d be into a TV wedding. “Vanessa and I are just focused on our relationship — when we decide it’s time for us to take that next step, we’re just going to plan a wedding, and if the show wants us, great,” he told Extra. “We’re not really focused on whether it’s going to be televised or not.” He also told Entertainment Weekly that he was “retired” from reality TV.

So, maybe scripted TV is next? After Chris Soules told reporters that Nick wanted “to be famous,” Nick spoke out denying that claim. “Chris has a way with words sometimes. He has done a lot of reality TV himself,” Nick said. “Actually, no [I don’t want to be famous]. It’s funny, because the opportunities I’ve been given in The Bachelor world, quite honestly, other than Andi’s season, those were opportunities that were presented to me, and I certainly was open to them. It was the right decision.”

Vanessa also told ET that she was was “done” with TV after The Bachelor. So, do you think she’d appear with him on scripted TV? Let us know!