Niall Horan Announces Intimate First Tour — See Dates

“Hello lovely people, I’m delighted to announce the Flicker Sessions 2017,” Niall Horan, 23, tweeted on July 10, and millions of fangirl hearts around the world immediately stopped. It’s true: the Irish former One Directioner is going on a solo tour, and you can see the dates below!

The “Slow Hands” singer has partnered with Ticketmaster Verified Fan for onsale registration, so if you’re looking to go to a North American date, check out this page and register before you buy tickets. US dates will go on sale this Saturday, July 15 at 10:00 AM local time. Info for the other countries’ dates can be found on Niall’s official site!

He’ll be opening the tour with a hometown show in Dublin, Ireland, then head to London, Sydney and more before landing in Los Angeles on Sept. 19. He’ll make a pit stop in Brazil during his US run, and will end in San Francisco on Nov. 22. As you can see by Niall’s choice in venues, many of which are seated, the shows will be super intimate. We can’t wait to see the Irish heartthrob on his first solo tour, and we know he’ll absolutely kill it!

Check out Niall’s Flicker Sessions tour dates:

Hello lovely people, I’m delighted to announce the Flicker Sessions 2017. Go to https://t.co/QD3toXaepy for all the info ! pic.twitter.com/DMpgHcDUWs — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 10, 2017

