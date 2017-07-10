Niall Horan Announces Intimate First Tour — See Dates
Niall Horan is going on a solo tour, and all we have to say is: take our money. Check out the full list of his ‘Flicker Sessions’ tour dates in the US, Mexico, Asia, Australia and Europe right here!
“Hello lovely people, I’m delighted to announce the Flicker Sessions 2017,” Niall Horan, 23, tweeted on July 10, and millions of fangirl hearts around the world immediately stopped. It’s true: the Irish former One Directioner is going on a solo tour, and you can see the dates below!
The “Slow Hands” singer has partnered with Ticketmaster Verified Fan for onsale registration, so if you’re looking to go to a North American date, check out this page and register before you buy tickets. US dates will go on sale this Saturday, July 15 at 10:00 AM local time. Info for the other countries’ dates can be found on Niall’s official site!
He’ll be opening the tour with a hometown show in Dublin, Ireland, then head to London, Sydney and more before landing in Los Angeles on Sept. 19. He’ll make a pit stop in Brazil during his US run, and will end in San Francisco on Nov. 22.
Check out Niall’s Flicker Sessions tour dates:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|8/29/2017
8/31/2017
9/3/2017
9/10/2017
9/14/2017
9/19/2017
9/26/2017
10/1/2017
10/29/2017
10/31/2017
11/01/2017
|Dublin, Ireland
London, UK
Stockholm, Sweden
Sydney, Australia
Tokyo, Japan
Los Angeles, CA
Mexico City, Mexico
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Philadelphia, PA
New York, NY
Toronto, ON
|Olympia Theatre
O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Annexet
Enmore Theatre
EX Theater
Hollywood Palladium
El Plaza Condesa
Vivo Rio
The Fillmore Philadelphia
Beacon Theatre
Massey Hall
|11/3/2017
|Boston, MA
|Orpheum Theatre
|11/4/2017
|Washington, DC
|The Fillmore Silver Spring
|11/6/2017
|Miami Beach, FL
|The Fillmore Miami Beach
|11/9/2017
|Orlando, FL
|House of Blues Orlando
|11/10/2017
|Atlanta, GA
|Tabernacle
|11/13/2017
|Nashville, TN
|Ryman Auditorium
|11/15/2017
|Chicago, IL
|Rosemont Theatre
|11/17/2017
|Dallas, TX
|South Side Ballroom
|11/20/2017
|Phoenix, AZ
|Comerica Theatre
|11/22/2017
|San Francisco, CA
|The Masonic
Hello lovely people, I’m delighted to announce the Flicker Sessions 2017. Go to https://t.co/QD3toXaepy for all the info ! pic.twitter.com/DMpgHcDUWs
— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 10, 2017
HollywoodLifers, are you going to catch Niall on tour?