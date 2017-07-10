Breaking News

Niall Horan Announces Intimate First Tour — See Dates

Niall Horan is going on a solo tour, and all we have to say is: take our money. Check out the full list of his ‘Flicker Sessions’ tour dates in the US, Mexico, Asia, Australia and Europe right here!

“Hello lovely people, I’m delighted to announce the Flicker Sessions 2017,” Niall Horan, 23, tweeted on July 10, and millions of fangirl hearts around the world immediately stopped. It’s true: the Irish former One Directioner is going on a solo tour, and you can see the dates below!

The “Slow Hands” singer has partnered with Ticketmaster Verified Fan for onsale registration, so if you’re looking to go to a North American date, check out this page and register before you buy tickets. US dates will go on sale this Saturday, July 15 at 10:00 AM local time. Info for the other countries’ dates can be found on Niall’s official site!

He’ll be opening the tour with a hometown show in Dublin, Ireland, then head to London, Sydney and more before landing in Los Angeles on Sept. 19. He’ll make a pit stop in Brazil during his US run, and will end in San Francisco on Nov. 22.

Check out Niall’s Flicker Sessions tour dates:

DATE CITY VENUE
8/29/2017

8/31/2017

9/3/2017

9/10/2017

9/14/2017

9/19/2017

9/26/2017

10/1/2017

10/29/2017

10/31/2017

11/01/2017

 Dublin, Ireland

London, UK

Stockholm, Sweden

Sydney, Australia

Tokyo, Japan

Los Angeles, CA

Mexico City, Mexico

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Philadelphia, PA

New York, NY

Toronto, ON

 Olympia Theatre

O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Annexet

Enmore Theatre

EX Theater

Hollywood Palladium

El Plaza Condesa

Vivo Rio

The Fillmore Philadelphia

Beacon Theatre

Massey Hall
11/3/2017 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre
11/4/2017 Washington, DC The Fillmore Silver Spring
11/6/2017 Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach
11/9/2017 Orlando, FL House of Blues Orlando
11/10/2017 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
11/13/2017 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
11/15/2017 Chicago, IL Rosemont Theatre
11/17/2017 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom
11/20/2017 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
11/22/2017 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

