Niall Horan Announces Intimate First Tour — See Dates

Niall Horan is going on a solo tour, and all we have to say is: take our money. Check out the full list of his ‘Flicker Sessions’ tour dates in the US, Mexico, Asia, Australia and Europe right here!

“Hello lovely people, I’m delighted to announce the Flicker Sessions 2017,” Niall Horan, 23, tweeted on July 10, and millions of fangirl hearts around the world immediately stopped. It’s true: the Irish former One Directioner is going on a solo tour, and you can see the dates below!

The “Slow Hands” singer has partnered with Ticketmaster Verified Fan for onsale registration, so if you’re looking to go to a North American date, check out this page and register before you buy tickets. US dates will go on sale this Saturday, July 15 at 10:00 AM local time. Info for the other countries’ dates can be found on Niall’s official site!

He’ll be opening the tour with a hometown show in Dublin, Ireland, then head to London, Sydney and more before landing in Los Angeles on Sept. 19. He’ll make a pit stop in Brazil during his US run, and will end in San Francisco on Nov. 22.

Check out Niall’s Flicker Sessions tour dates:

DATE CITY VENUE 8/29/2017 8/31/2017 9/3/2017 9/10/2017 9/14/2017 9/19/2017 9/26/2017 10/1/2017 10/29/2017 10/31/2017 11/01/2017 Dublin, Ireland London, UK Stockholm, Sweden Sydney, Australia Tokyo, Japan Los Angeles, CA Mexico City, Mexico Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Philadelphia, PA New York, NY Toronto, ON Olympia Theatre O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire Annexet Enmore Theatre EX Theater Hollywood Palladium El Plaza Condesa Vivo Rio The Fillmore Philadelphia Beacon Theatre Massey Hall 11/3/2017 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre 11/4/2017 Washington, DC The Fillmore Silver Spring 11/6/2017 Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach 11/9/2017 Orlando, FL House of Blues Orlando 11/10/2017 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle 11/13/2017 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium 11/15/2017 Chicago, IL Rosemont Theatre 11/17/2017 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom 11/20/2017 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre 11/22/2017 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

Hello lovely people, I’m delighted to announce the Flicker Sessions 2017. Go to https://t.co/QD3toXaepy for all the info ! pic.twitter.com/DMpgHcDUWs — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 10, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you going to catch Niall on tour?