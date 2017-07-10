Miley Cyrus Has Got A Tattoo That’s Close To Her Heart — What Does It Mean?

She’s committed to what she loves! Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to show off her exciting new tattoo that was inspired by her healthy vegan lifestyle. See the awesome ink here!

Miley Cyrus is taking her serious vegan lifestyle to the next level. The 24-year-old star went on Instagram to show off a new tattoo she recently got that represents her healthy eating. The impressive ink is located on Miley’s underarm and features a vegan logo of a sunflower with leaves forming into the letter V. She captioned her photo of the art with “Vegan for life!” Miley is an advocate for all animals and has been a vegan since 2014. Her passion for the cause has led her to get many themed tattoos including one of a cat and fish so her vegan one doesn’t come as too much of a surprise.

The Hannah Montana actress has several dogs with her fiance Liam Hemsworth, 27, who also became vegan, and her devotion to her animals is nothing short of adorable. She also recently got a portrait tattoo of her dog named Emu and has been very open about her love of critters on her social media throughout the years. In addition to her activism tattoos, Miley’s been known to get tattoos of all kinds of causes and people close to her heart including one of her grandmother and a heart for Liam. Just like with her music, it’s a creative way for her to showcase what’s important to her. See some of Miley’s best performance pics here!

When Miley’s not getting tattoos, she’s busy trying to make a difference through her music. She was a part of the One Love Manchester benefit concert on June 4 and caused deep emotions from fans everywhere when she tearfully performed her heartfelt song “Malibu” which was inspired by Liam, at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. The young singer definitely seems to be coming into her own with her career and personal life and we’re so happy for her!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Miley’s new tattoo? Tell us here!