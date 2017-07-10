Maci Bookout ‘Still Doesn’t Trust’ That Ryan Edwards Is Sober: She Fears For Bentley

Uh oh! While Ryan Edwards successfully completed a stint in rehab recently, Maci Bookout isn’t convinced he’s sober. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she still fears for their son Bentley.

Teen Mom OG‘s Maci Bookout, 25, was able to breathe a huge sigh of relief when her ex and eight-year-old son Bentley’s dad Ryan Edwards, 29, finally checked himself into rehab in June after she had pleaded with him for months to get sober. Now that he’s completed the program and out on his own, she’s terrified the 29-year-old will fall back into his old habits. “Maci wants Ryan to undergo random drug testing as she says she still doesn’t trust he is staying sober. Ryan’s refusing though, he says Maci has no grounds for claiming he’s relapsed, and he insists he hasn’t. He thinks she’s just doing it to create more drama and to make him look bad,” a source close to Ryan tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Ryan has been completely devoted to maintaining his sobriety since leaving rehab, and thinks it’s time Maci gave him some props for once instead of continually trying to bring him down. Maci however claims she’s just concerned about Bentley, and doesn’t want to run any risk of Ryan not being sober when he’s around him,” our insider continues.

We were all witness to how bad things had become for Ryan when he nearly passed out behind the wheel while driving to his wedding to Mackenzie Standifer on the June 26 season finale of Teen Mom OG. She said at the time that he told her he just took a Xanax, but he seemed way more out of it, hardly able to keep his eyes open or head up. The couple married in a quickie ceremony with just his parents present and then he immediately headed off to rehab.

“Ryan just feels like he can’t get a break though, he acknowledged he had a problem, and he got treatment, he feels that he should be given a fresh start and not continually judged on past behavior,” our source adds. He’s struggled with substance abuse for some time now, and Maci is so happy he finally sought treatment. But sobriety is something that comes one day at a time, especially for someone fresh out of rehab, so her concerns seem like that of any worried mother when it comes to the well being of her child’s dad.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ryan will be able to maintain his sobriety? Is Maci correct to have her concerns?