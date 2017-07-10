‘L&HH: Atlanta’ Reunion Recap — Why Kirk Frost Refuses To Reveal DNA Test Results

Emotions are running high during part one of ‘L&HH: Atlanta’s reunion special on July 10. Rasheeda breaks down in tears after Kirk Frost confesses to new details of his affair with Jasmine Washington and fans are outraged since he REFUSES to reveal his DNA test results!

Get ready for an emotional roller coaster! The cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta gathered for part one of the reunion special to discuss all of the wild scandals, love triangles and drama from season six. Joseline Hernandez was the only person not at the reunion and she refused to come on set! From the get-go, fans were treated to some piping hot tea, since Tommie Lee talked about the Puerto Rican Princess. Nina Parker asked all the heavy-hitting questions, about her legal issues with Joseline and more. Nina also asked about her and Stevie J‘s relationship and Tommie confessed that she saw his “beefcake in the Bentley,” but claimed they didn’t actually hook up!

Tresure Price and Tommie Lee are trying to bury the hatchet, but things take a wild turn when the conversation is redirected towards Jessica Dime. When asked about the drama at Tommie’s wine tasting party, Jessica replies, “I don’t have a problem with anybody, but when [Lovely] Mimi opens her big ass mouth and said something about me being at the video shoot…” she trails off. The ladies get in a screaming match, then Mimi lunges towards Jessica, but security escorts her off stage when she loses her temper! Their heated feud started because Mimi told Tommie that Jessica attended her longtime rival Joseline Hernandez’ music video shoot for “Baby Daddy.”

The group also talks about Karlie Redd, Tommie and Yung Joc’s love triangle. “I just liked hanging out with Joc. He was just a cool dude,” Tommie says after she admitted to using him for a little payback. Joc says, “I’m not the one to try to tame Tommie.” Nina then asks about Karlie’s new man Black Ink Crew‘s Ceaser Emanuel. Karlie admits, “The situation with Ceaser is like this. I went to pick him up and I heard that Tommie was downstairs waiting to get with him.” Karlie admits she’s no longer with Ceasar because she’s not going to lay with anyone who is going to mess with Tommie. After, Tommie says she’s far from done and is going to keep “messing up everything” for her. Karlie then reminds her rival that she’ll continue to get her sloppy seconds.

Rasheeda Frost and Kirk Frost discuss their baby mama drama and the status of their relationship. She breaks down into tears while opening up about his affair with Jasmine Washington. They’ve been married for 17 years and Rasheeda is visibly distraught. “I grew up with this man, and he’s hurt me and it’s crazy because he’s also helped me become the woman who I am today,” she says. “When you hurt somebody, you dismantle a bond, that’s the hardest thing to get over. Heartbreak is the worst thing to get over and I don’t want to cry anymore.” Jasmine, Rodney Bullock and Keanna didn’t show up, since Kirk and Rasheeda said they wouldn’t go if they were there. We’ve got some really bad news… Kirk did not commit to taking a DNA test.

“I love Rasheeda to death. That is my soulmate. When you get yourself in a situation, you just get there. I just pray that it gets better,” Kirk continued. With their marriage facing it’s most difficult challenge, only Logan ended up taking the DNA test and it was confirmed that he’s not the father. Kirk confessed to sleeping with Jasmine once, but still refuses to tell the world if he’s the father. “I damn sure wasn’t going to do it on national TV to give scammers the key…don’t try to set [me] up. Your using that baby as a pawn to carry three people forward. That’s f**ked up,” he said. If Kannon is Kirk’s son, Rasheeda said she would let his child have a relationship with their kids.

Sierra Gates and Moriah Lee finally get to the bottom of their situation, after Moriah’s 12 month affair with Shooter Gates was revealed. The ladies still dislike each other and insults were hurled, and it’s even more tense since they had a working relationship. Moriah continued to rub it in Sierra’s face and had no shame in her game, but Shooter was adamant that he was done with their romantic rendezvous. He’s ready to work things out with his wife. Both reunion specials are sure to be chock-full of shocking reveals, so we’ll be tuning in next week to see if the Puerto Rican Princess shows up!

