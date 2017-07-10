Liam Hemsworth Gushes Over His ‘Angel’ Miley Cyrus In Sweet Bedtime Snap

They’re going strong! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have kept a low profile recently, but he proved their relationship is definitely still on with the cutest selfie EVER.

Liam Hemsworth, 27, isn’t one to talk too much about his personal life on social media, but every once in a while he posts about Miley Cyrus, 24, and has us all completely swooning. On July 9, he was at it again, sharing an adorable black and white shot of himself and Miley lounging in bed. “My little angel and I,” he captioned the photo. In the pic, Liam looks hotter than ever with his hair slicked back and scruff on-point, while Miley is stunning as always while makeup-free and her hair in a tight ponytail. In case you were having any doubts about this relationship, this proves things are going JUST fine!

After breaking off their engagement in Sept. 2013, Miley and Liam shocked everyone when they were photographed together in Australia over New Year’s 2016. Although they tried to keep their reconciliation private for quite some time after that, by the end of the year, they were not shy about letting the world know they were definitely an item. Aside from the fact that the singer was back to wearing her engagement ring again, they also began posting about each other on social media. Then, in 2017, Miley talked about the romance more than ever after she released the song “Malibu,” which is about the relationship.

Now, fans are desperate to know when these two will finally take things to the next level and have the wedding we’ve been waiting for since 2012! However, according to Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus, the lovebirds aren’t rushing to walk down the aisle. “They are [just] so freakin’ happy and living in Malibu,” she explained in June. “She’s so happy.” We can tell!

