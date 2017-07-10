Kylie Jenner Thrilled She Dumped Tyga & Not Involved With Rob & Blac Chyna’s War

Kylie Jenner has no regrets when it comes to her decision to leave Tyga, especially now. The reality star is ‘thrilled’ she dumped her ex and relieved that she doesn’t have to get involved with Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s war. Here’s the EXCLUSIVE!

Things have been getting tense between Rob Kardashian, 30, and Blac Chyna, 29, after he took to social media claiming that his ex allegedly cheated on him, posting naked pictures and more. Kylie Jenner, 19, even found herself in the crossfire, since he brought up how Chyna was supposedly bitter that his little sister stole her man, Tyga, 27. Now, the reality star is relieved to be out of the drama, at least as much as she can be. “Kylie always had to deal with Blac Chyna in one way or another since she obviously has a child with Tyga and she wasn’t much of a fan of the times she had to deal with her,” a source close to Kylie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Hear all about the Rob and Chyna drama on our podcast!

“And now with all the drama that is happening between Rob and Blac she knows that if she was still with Tyga she would be experiencing a bunch of collateral damage drama herself,” the insider continues. “So Kylie is very happy not to be with Tyga anymore because she thankfully doesn’t have to deal with the excess nonsense.” The “Rack City” rapper and Kylie split in March after dating off and on for over two years. She appears to have moved on, since the reality star and Travis Scott, 25, have been going strong since April. She was last spotted at his show for the Wireless Festival in London.

Meanwhile, the drama between Chyna and Rob has only begun. She appeared in court on July 10, to push for a restraining order against her ex and walked away with a win. Kris Jenner, 61, has also jumped in to help with damage control. “Rob, Kris and their attorneys are furiously trying to work out a deal with Chyna behind the scenes. The last thing Kris wants is for a nasty court battle and more public mud throwing that makes Rob and their family look bad,” a source close to the family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Tyga also recently broke his silence when he was spotted at LAX on July 6. When asked how he felt about the heated drama, he responded, “I’m just focused. Taking care of my business and taking care of my son. You feel me?” Chyna and Tyga share custody of King Cairo, 4, and she revealed on July 10 that she plans to “get back to co-parenting Dream” with Rob.

