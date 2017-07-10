Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Bra In See-Through Top & Confesses She Misses Younes

Kourtney Kardashian’s thinking of sunnier days and summer lovin’. The ‘KUWTK’ posted the sexiest pic of herself on Instagram with a caption that hinted at how much she misses her new love. Hot!

Younes Bendjima, 24, better know what he’s missing! Kourtney Kardashian, 38, was keeping her new French model boyfriend in her thoughts when she posted a sexy throwback pic to Instagram on July 10. The shot is from their whirlwind, romantic trip to Saint Tropez over the July 4th holiday weekend, and it’s terribly fun and flirty. “Baby, we should hit the south of France”, she captioned the pic, clearly a message to Younes. We’re pretty sure he misses her as much as she misses him.

The pic Kourtney chose is gorgeous. It’s like a scene from a classic movie about a romance abroad, but with a modern twist. Kourt’s on top of a vespa leaning against a beautiful flower-covered wall, wearing shorts, sneakers — and a totally see-through white tank top. Casually, comfy, and cute! Like a picture from a postcard!

It’s not as if Younes has really gone anywhere, but she’s missing him all the same! The new couple have gone on not one, but two luxe vacations to France this summer, the first in Cannes during the film festival, and then to Saint Tropez, where they rode jet skis and flaunted PDA on a yacht. Goals, right? She looked happier than she has in a long time. It was a relief seeing them together, as they had been dogged by breakup rumors since the Cannes vacay. Younes is much younger than Kourtney, and rumor had it that they just didn’t want the same things out of the relationship. Thankfully, they’re still going strong — and hopefully seeing each other again soon!

