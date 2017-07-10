Bella Thorne Vs. Kourtney Kardashian’s Bikini Pics: Which of Scott Disick’s Gals Is Sexier?

Aside from their relationships with Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Bella Thorne have at least one more thing in common — they know how to SLAY in their swimsuits! But who does it best?

Summer is well underway, but if you’re still looking for major motivation to keep your bikini bod in check, look no further than these photos of Bella Thorne, 19, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38. Both ladies have been killin’ it in their bathing suits this summer so far, and coincidentally, they’ve also both dated Scott Disick, 33. Talk about a lucky guy, right?! But which of these two ladies knows how to flaunt their stuff in a bikini better? We’ve rounded up their sexiest bathing suit pics for you to check out so you can cast your vote in the poll below!

It’s not a secret that Bella absolutely loves showing off her figure — from posing in lingerie to stepping out in completely sheer shirts without a bra, she’s pretty much done it all. Of course, that includes confidently strutting around in a bikini, and the 19-year-old always looks incredible while doing so. For the most part, Bella keeps her swimsuit style fairly simple, but she’s definitely proven to favor a pose that puts her backside on display. Hey, she has the body for it, so why not flaunt it, right?!

Meanwhile, Kourtney has been frolicking around in her bathing suit more than ever this year, especially on recent romantic vacations with her new boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24. Like Bella, Kourt has worn her fair share of thong bikinis, but she’s also known for putting her amazing cleavage on display, too. Don’t forget, this woman has had THREE kids and looks like this — that’s pretty admirable. Check out all the bikini pics above and cast your vote on who dons a two-piece better here:

HollywoodLifers, who do you think rocks a bikini better?! Vote in the poll above and let us know in the comments section below!