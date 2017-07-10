Kim Kardashian Thinks Wendy Williams Is ‘Ridiculous’ Over Rob Kardashian Diss
Kim Kardashian is furious at Wendy Williams’s massive shade over not protecting brother Rob from ex Blac Chyna. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she things the talk show host is SO out of line.
Daytime talk show host and gossip fan Wendy Williams, 52, was on vacation when Rob Kardashian, 30, went on his online attack against ex Blac Chyna, 29, so on her first day back to her self-titled show on July 10, she more than made up for lost time. She broke down the saga during her ‘Hot Topics” segment and that included dissing the Kardashian sisters for not doing more to protect their little brother from the former exotic dancer’s seductive ways. That has Kim, 36, seeing red! “Kim thinks Wendy is ridiculous for accusing her and her sisters of not warning Rob about Chyna, of course they did! Kim thinks Wendy is way out of line and has no idea what she is talking about on this one,” a Calabasas insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVE.
Wendy went OFF on the ladies for allegedly not raising a giant red flag about what Chyna and her mom’s motives really were when it came to getting involved with Rob. “What is the point in having a bunch of sisters, Rob, if not one of them broads is telling you about…okay, okay!” the host said during Hot Topics. “Not one of those girls could tell their brother about a THOT! Okay, okay! So in conclusion, congratulations Chyna and Tokyo Toni, you’ve won!”
HollywoodLifers, do you think it was wrong of Wendy to call out Kim and her sisters for not doing enough to protect Rob from Chyna?