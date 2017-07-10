Kim Kardashian Wants ‘Face To Face’ Meeting With Blac Chyna To Squash Beef With Rob

It’s time for a family meeting. A Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Kim is desperate to meet with her brother’s ex, Blac Chyna, in hopes of putting out the massive fires between the two.

Kim Kardashian, 36, is getting involved in her little brother Rob‘s girl drama. The mother of two is truly concerned about her 30-year-old brother, and in an effort to re-build the bridge between the family and the mother of his child, Blac Chyna, 29, Kim wants a sit down. Kim’s “tried to calm Rob down to not make matters worse, and wants to meet Chyna face-to-face to talk this out,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Everyone in the family is worried sick over Rob’s situation with Chyna. Kris [Jenner] has ordered a family meeting to circle the wagons and figure out what to do.”

The insider added, “Kim wants them to see the only person they really hurt in this situation is Dream, which neither of them wants.” It’s clear that Kim wants to do what’s right, but will she get the chance? Right now things between Chyna and Rob are very, very tense, so it’s hard to believe that anyone could cool them down right now. “Rob has taken it down this road so he is partially to blame, but he is part of their family and they will do whatever is needed to protect him. Everyone is pitching in, including Kim,” the insider continued.

Well, we are definitely happy to hear that everyone is sticking by Rob and, more importantly, focusing on what’s right for his daughter, Dream. Hopefully the family can figure this out amongst themselves before things are too far gone — if they aren’t already.

