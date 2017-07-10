Khloe Kardashian’s 4 Fitness Tips for Losing Those Last 5 Pesky Pounds

Losing weight is one of the most important goals for many people, but one of the hardest parts to tackle is losing those last 5 lbs. Thankfully, Khloe Kardashian shared her 4 simple tips & tricks on how you can shed those pesky extra pounds fast!

It’s no secret that Khloé Kardashian, 33, is the queen of all things fitness and weight loss. She completely transformed her entire body because of working out and eating healthy, and the results are astonishing. While losing weight is a serious goal for many people, weight loss can be tricky and challenging. Khloe shared on her app, Khloé With A K, her 4 tips for losing those last 5 pounds and you have to find out what they are, because they’re life-changing! Khloe shared, “While I prefer to focus on feeling healthy and energized rather than tracking numbers on a scale, I totally get that weight loss is an important goal for many, so stalling on the last few pounds is a very real and frustrating thing. A lot of people see big results at the beginning of their fitness and diet journey, but as time goes on, it can get harder to make progress the way you did at the outset. Don’t be discouraged! It might just take a few simple tweaks to your diet and routine to go the final distance.”

1. Forget “fat free” labels

“Fat-free foods aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, dolls! If you’re reading your labels closely, you’ll see that these foods often compensate by adding sugars, thickeners and flour (i.e., extra calories) to improve the flavor. Furthermore, without fats to slow the digestion process, these added sugars and simple carbs enter the bloodstream at a faster rate. This causes blood sugar levels to go haywire, causing you to eat MORE. Your daily fat-free yogurt might very well be sabotaging your diet! Read labels carefully and opt for low-fat or full-fat mono-unsaturated or unsaturated foods. Just be mindful of portion control—this is not a license to go crazy!”

2. Change-up your workout

“Our bodies are seriously smart. After only a few weeks of repeating the same exercise routine, the body will acclimate and adjust by figuring out how to use less energy and calories to accomplish the same thing. This means you’re working just as hard as you were before but burning less fat. You don’t have to work out MORE, necessarily, but you do have to workout SMARTER by always keeping your muscles guessing. If you’ve never tried strength training before, give it a shot! Or maybe try a kickboxing class! Do anything that’s not your norm and do it honestly. If it’s not truly challenging you, it’s not working!”

3. Just say “no” to artificial sweeteners

“Ask any nutritionist and they’ll tell you the same thing: Artificial sweeteners are consistently linked to weight gain. In fact, they are arguably worse for you than real sugar! Fake sugar wreaks havoc on hormonal function, the neurological pathways that control hunger and your metabolism by attempting to “trick” your body into thinking it’s getting something sweet. Additionally, artificial sweeteners are over 1,000 times sweeter than the real thing, making them highly addictive and leading you to crave them much more often. That diet soda could be what’s standing between you and those last 5 pounds! Try reaching for foods sweetened with small amounts of fruit sugar, if you need to get that fix.”

4. Lose the booze

“It’s sad, but true: Alcohol is packed with dreaded “empty calories”—the kind that cause weight gain and don’t provide any useable fuel. Boozy beverages are recognized by your body as toxins, causing it to go into overdrive to flush them out, all the while taking its toll on your metabolism and storing itself as fat. Cut the cocktails (and wine and beer) from your diet and you’ll reap the benefits quickly—as much as 3 pounds in the first 2 weeks. Check out some of my tasty and refreshing mocktails while you’re on hiatus!”