Start your engines! Khloe Kardashian just outdid herself, going commando for a new white-hot magazine spread in ‘GQ Deutschland’ and you’re not going to want to miss this!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is a veteran when it comes to posing for magazines. She’s covered everything from Women’s Health, to Complex, to Cosmopolitan, and every time she puts her famous curves and confident fitspo swagger on display. Well… you can forget all that because Khloe’s just teased her latest photo shoot and, to quote John Mayer, it is sexual napalm! Everyone’s favorite Kardashian posed commando while lying across a classic Trans Am in a pair of barely-there black leather pants, flaunting her incredible figure. She’s also sporting a simple crop-top with a colorful design in the photo, showcasing her sleek, insane abs!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star totally owns her sultry pose, letting her long, blonde locks loose all over the sports car’s hood and giving the camera her famous unbothered expression. The shoot appears to have taken place in the desert and, along with her skimpy leather pants and tummy-exposing shirt, this spread has “80s music video vibes” written all over it! And because shoots this incredible don’t even require effort from Khloe, she simply captioned the jaw-dropping image: “Monday.” We cannot wait to see the rest of this spread!

As we previously reported, Khloe and her baller BF Tristan Thompson are stepping in to lend her brother Rob Kardashian some emotional support since his tenuous relationship with ex Blac Chyna went careening off a cliff on July 5. “Rob is really leaning on Khloe for emotional support,” our insider shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “She’s totally been his shoulder to cry on. Khloe’s been through it all with Lamar [Odom] and is now in a much better, healthier place with Tristan. She and Tristan keep telling Rob he will get through this and be stronger for it!” Super sexy AND a supportive sister! Where does she find the time?!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Khloe’s latest photo shoot? Is it the hottest thing she’s ever done thus far? Let us know below!