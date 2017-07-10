Kevin Hart Has His D*ck In A Box In New Underwear Ad — See The Racy Photos

Kevin Hart has a surprise for you! The comedian revealed pics from his new Tommy John underwear campaign and the best part of the shoot is the fact his ‘business’ is covered up by only a box!

Kevin Hart, 38, definitely took a cue from Andy Samberg‘s band The Lonely Island when he decided to put his d*ck in a box for a racy new underwear ad! As the group’s song “D*ck in a Box” goes, “1: Cut a hole in a box/2: Put your junk in that box/3: Make her open the box/And that’s the way you do it.” Clearly the comedian followed these oh so simple instructions while being photographed for Tommy John underwear as the only thing covering up his private parts was a — you guessed it — box!

The Get Hard actor’s rippling bod was on full display in photos he shared on Snapchat from the shoot on July 10. The shirtless star was wearing socks and a pair of camouflage boxer briefs that had slipped down around his ankles. Okay, we really can’t imagine a more ingenious way to sell underwear than with Kevin teasing his fans this way! Kevin shared several pictures, including close up shots of his face with cute rose filters. Check out the pics in the gallery above.

Kevin married his longtime love Eniko Parrish, 32, in August 2016 and the couple recently announced they are expecting their first child together. And while he may have been a hot dad before — as he’s already father to son Hendrix, 8, and daughter Heaven, 11 — we know he’s gonna be completely smoking if he continues to pursue hilariously sexy ad campaigns like this. After all, what’s hotter than a good sense of humor, right? Click here to see pics of Kevin and Eniko.

