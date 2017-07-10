Kenya Moore Shares Rare PDA Pic With Her Husband Marc Davis After Surprise Wedding

Here come the newlyweds! Kenya Moore shared the sweetest pic with her new husband, Marc Davis, for the first time since their top secret wedding.

Kenya Moore, 46, may be hoping to keep her hot new marriage private, but that doesn’t mean she can’t share a few sweet pics from time to time. On Sunday, July 9, Kenya cozied up to her handsome hubby, Marc Davis, in a stunning Instagram picture during a trip to New York City. In the photo, Kenya is leaning in close to Marc with her forehead pressed against his cheek. They are standing in the sun under the clear blue sky with nothing but the gorgeous skyline behind them. It’s unclear if they are on the boardwalk or on a boat, but either way they look so happy together. “Baeday,” Kenya captioned the pic. Cute!

The two married in June, but what should have been the happiest day of their lives was covered in controversy. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kenya allegedly did not tell her show, Real Housewives of Atlanta, that she would be getting married. The wedding wasn’t filmed for television and it has also been reported that Kenya’s husband, Marc, doesn’t want to be a part of the reality series. Rumors have been swirling that Kenya has been fired from the show because of her top secret wedding, though nothing has been officially confirmed. By the looks of it, no matter what is happening behind the scenes, Kenya and Marc are truly enjoying their marriage!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Kenya and Marc’s sweet new picture? Do YOU think she should be fired from RHOA for hiding her wedding? Comment below, let us know!