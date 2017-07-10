Jason Lockhart Released From Hospital: Son Of Ex-MLB Star Survives 7 Life-Saving Surgeries After Injury

It’s a miracle! For a moment, it looked like Jason Lockhart wasn’t going to make it. Yet, after numerous surgeries following a freak baseball accident, the son of Keith Lockhart was released from the hospital to join his family at home.

After being hospitalized for three weeks, the story of Jason Lockhart will have a happy ending. The 15-year-old son of former MLB star Keith Lockhart, 52, was released from the hospital on July 9, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. The young man walked out of the Children’s Healthcare Of Atlanta on his own accord, joining his family to finish his recovery at home. Jason had undergone seven surgeries in 21 days and spent most of that time on life support while in a paralytic state. It almost seemed like he would never leave the hospital, so to watch him walk out of the facility has left his family overjoyed.

“Sweet Jason is headed home,” his sister, Sydney Lockhart, posted on Facebook. TODAY IS THE DAY! Sweet Jason is headed home! We (and all of you) have prayed so relentlessly for this day and it’s finally here. …We are beyond excited and thankful. Jason still has strict orders from the doctors for the next few weeks. He still has a lot of healing and resting to do. The doctors (and we) just felt that Jason will best recover in the comfort of his own home.”

Here’s hoping that Jason never has to see the inside of a hospital ever again. This whole ordeal started due to a freak accident during a youth baseball tournament in South Carolina on June 17. Jason got busted open after he took a ball to the face, and despite getting stitched up, his nose continued to bleed. He had to be hospitalized, and ultimately, doctors put him on life support to both help with the pain and keep him from moving, as the slightest jostle would cause more nosebleeds.

OVER THE MOON WITH HAPPINESS! Jason Lockhart is FINALLY out of hospital after a 21 day stay! Love you @SydneyLockhart and fam! #prayforjason pic.twitter.com/CU4bJdnl1X — Natalie Fultz FOX 5 (@NatalieFFOX5) July 9, 2017

Jason’s doctors “were able to find a few areas that were acting up,” Sydney said during one of her many updates. “His doctors felt that those areas combined were causing the recent bleeding instead of one specific location of bleeding. They cauterized and packed those areas.” It seems that whatever they did, it worked! It also seems like Jason has gone back to normal, which is good since one of Sydney’s updates said he was experiencing “tremors.” Right now, Sydney and the rest of the Lockhart clan are just glad he’s home. “Thank you for the countless prayers. We are now praying that Jason’s body continues to recover and heal fully without any more bumps along the way. Y’all, we are so so thankful.”

