Jessica Simpson Gets Topless & Flaunts Bare Booty Celebrating Her 37th B-Day In Sexy Pool Pic

Jessica Simpson is sexy and she knows it! The hottie is showing off her bare booty and topless bod in a new pic where she’s celebrating turning 37 and looking better than ever!

Yo go girl! Jessica Simpson just keeps getting hotter with age, and she looks sexier at 37-year-old old than she did a dozen years ago when she squeezed into little Daisy Dukes for The Dukes of Hazzard movie. The fashion mogul spent her July 10 birthday sunning herself at her pool on a giant green floatie wearing nothing but a super skimpy bikini bottom. Her body is absolutely rockin’ as she lays topless with nothing other than a pair of aviator shades and gold hoop earrings to complete her sunbathing look. “Kiss My Butt 36,” she captioned the shot and as tight as her derriere is, plenty of guys would be willing to take the place of that age to do the honors!

Looking this good is sweet redemption for Jess, who battled weight issues for years between her 2005 film and her first pregnancy with daughter Maxwell, five. She took SO much heat in 2009 when she infamously wore high-waisted “mom jeans” in concert that made her appear far heavier than she actually was. She continued to take on fat shamers even when she was pregnant with Max in 2012 after gaining 60 pounds, admitting that she was gorging on cheesecake and nachos.

She became pregnant with son Ace, four, just months after giving birth to Max and the second time around she ate a healthy diet and shed all of the excess baby pounds and more through Weight Watchers and a steady exercise regimen. As a result, we’ve been witness to her fitness ever since as she’s rocked her best body ever. By 2015, she was back to fitting into her Daisy Dukes again and has just kept getting hotter with each passing year!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jessica is rocking her best body ever on her 37th birthday?