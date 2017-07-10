Jennifer Lopez Goes Commando To Announce New Music Video — See Steamy Pic

What better way to promote a new music video than by posting the sexiest pic EVER?! Jennifer Lopez announced the video for ‘Ni Tu Ni Yo’ by sharing a revealing shot of herself going totally commando in a SUPER racy dress — check it out here.

Jennifer Lopez, 47, just cannot get enough of the sexy Fausto Puglisi dress she wore for her Fourth of July performance! The gown’s sexy style — two slits all the way up both legs — meant J.Lo had to go without underwear to rock the ensemble, and in a new photo from the day she wore the outfit, she’s nearly flashing everything underneath. In the pic, which the ageless 47-year-old posted to announce her new music video for “Ni Tu Ni Yo,” Jen is seated on a stool with her legs spread apart, relying only on one strip of fabric to cover all her unmentionables.

Obviously, there’s a major risk of wardrobe malfunction in this dress, but Jennifer completely owned it onstage and in this photo shoot. She also took a stroll around New York City with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, 41, on the night she taped her performance, and confidently strutted without a worry about whether or not she was flashing anything she didn’t mean to. Is A-Rod a lucky guy or what?! Not many people would wear a look like this in public, although Kendall Jenner also rocked the double slits while attending the Much Music Awards in 2014. Slay, ladies!

J.Lo dropped her new Spanish-language hit “Ni Tu Ni Yo” on July 5, and we can’t wait to see what the video is like that will go along with it. Luckily, we won’t have to wait long — it drops at 9:00 a.m. on July 11!

